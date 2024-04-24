Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,117 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,785. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

