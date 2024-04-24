Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Bioqual Price Performance

Bioqual stock remained flat at $75.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 33. Bioqual has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

About Bioqual

Featured Articles

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

