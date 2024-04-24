Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

