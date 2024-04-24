International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.23.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

