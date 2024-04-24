iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.85

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.85 and last traded at $155.87, with a volume of 1467880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after buying an additional 882,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

