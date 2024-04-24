DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.36 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $227.14 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,410.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.86 or 0.00760212 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00131064 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008678 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00042163 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00182693 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00050690 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00108562 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,968,074,287 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
