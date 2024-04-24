First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $30.50.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
