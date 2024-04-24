Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $41.18

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $38.00. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 7,080,637 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

