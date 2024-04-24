Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $219.28

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.28, but opened at $208.00. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $210.17, with a volume of 480,949 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 248,948 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

