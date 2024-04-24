Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMMO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 267,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Insider Activity at AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $537,365.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

