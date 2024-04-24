Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $6.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $54,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

