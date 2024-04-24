goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$189.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get goeasy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GSY

goeasy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$180.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.11.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.