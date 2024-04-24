Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.83.

TSE ERO opened at C$26.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.53. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

