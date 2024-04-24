Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.1 %
Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.74%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.