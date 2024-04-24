Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FMHI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

