Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after acquiring an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,384,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

