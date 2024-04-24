First Foundation (FFWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Foundation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.14%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on First Foundation

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.