First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

