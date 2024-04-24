Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $154,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

F opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.