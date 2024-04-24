Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,631. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

