Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

