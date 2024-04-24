Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,174 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,214 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

