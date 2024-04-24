FY2025 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,277,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 707,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

