GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $455,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Cintas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $663.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,960. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $645.27 and a 200 day moving average of $591.22. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

