Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Timken by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Timken by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Timken by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Down 1.2 %

TKR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 94,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.