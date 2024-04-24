Global Industrial (GIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 29.76%. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

