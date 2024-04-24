Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

