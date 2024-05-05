iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Provence Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

