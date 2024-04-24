US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

