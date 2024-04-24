Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

