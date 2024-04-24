Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Down 41.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The company has a market cap of £238,728.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

