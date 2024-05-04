Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $69.89. 8,093,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

