Head-To-Head Comparison: Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) vs. The Competition

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Orchestra BioMed to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million -$49.12 million -3.01 Orchestra BioMed Competitors $827.04 million -$23.39 million -8.80

Orchestra BioMed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -1,779.71% -58.32% -41.47% Orchestra BioMed Competitors -772.77% -154.00% -30.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orchestra BioMed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed Competitors 1512 3710 7575 210 2.50

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed rivals beat Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

