Head-To-Head Comparison: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and BigBear.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $572.39 million 7.53 -$13.09 million ($0.10) -279.40 BigBear.ai $155.16 million 2.67 -$60.37 million ($0.42) -4.06

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Vertex has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 0 4 6 0 2.60 BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Vertex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BigBear.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -2.29% 16.15% 5.08% BigBear.ai -38.90% N/A -29.60%

Summary

Vertex beats BigBear.ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

