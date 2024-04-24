Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Express

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.