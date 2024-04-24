Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $13.84 or 0.00021496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $162.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00057347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,994,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,122,416 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

