iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,305 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

