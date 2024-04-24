Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 443,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ES stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

