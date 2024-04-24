iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 19,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 837,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,094,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

