iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance
TSE CMR remained flat at C$50.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 46,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.12. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1-year low of C$49.99 and a 1-year high of C$50.26.
