iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.13

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.13 and last traded at $128.54, with a volume of 554825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

