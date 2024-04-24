Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.40

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 19331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

