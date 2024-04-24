Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,036,000 after buying an additional 99,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $124,319,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. 659,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,977. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

