Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

