Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.05.

AMGN stock traded up $32.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average of $281.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

