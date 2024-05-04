Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $400.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

