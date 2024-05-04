Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 82,231 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 16,781.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

