Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.86% of Intapp worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,593,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,117,067 shares of company stock valued at $258,544,060. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

