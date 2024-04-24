Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at 0.950-0.950 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

