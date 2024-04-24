Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.57), with a volume of 3434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.38).

Specifically, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.15), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,075,098.81). In related news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £1,680,000 ($2,075,098.81). Also, insider Anu Dhir acquired 14,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £49,420 ($61,042.49). 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.60 million, a PE ratio of 9,700.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.